Steinberg Global Asset Management Lifted Its Ensign Group (ENSG) Holding by $1.03 Million; Shares Rose; Pinnacle Associates LTD Trimmed Its Ventas (VTR) Stake by $780,066; Share Price Declined

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 12,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 78,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 296,365 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Net $78.7M; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Allergan, Ventas and First Data Corp; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 39,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,064 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 52,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $57.56. About 67,453 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,859 shares to 49,521 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,280 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN).

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.25M for 17.75 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $5.00 million activity. 68,084 shares were sold by CAFARO DEBRA A, worth $4.36M.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,546 shares to 6,654 shares, valued at $543,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 7,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,202 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).