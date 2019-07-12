Steinberg Global Asset Management Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Grimes & Company Has Cut Its Kimberly (KMB) Position by $1.14 Million as Market Value Rose

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 9,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 91,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 114,794 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – UNDERHILL IS SUCCEEDING LARRY ALLGAIER; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 16/04/2018 – Sierra Nevada Brewing Company Taps Kimberly-Clark Professional to Recycle Used Gloves at its California and North Carolina Faci; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 27/03/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Professional adds Safety Eyewear to its Innovative RightCycle Program; 21/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES GIUSY BUONFANTINO AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFIC; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 27.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 1,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,064 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 4,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $289.45. About 433,686 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 13,780 shares to 120,960 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity (SCHE) by 136,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,347 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 2.52% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMB’s profit will be $558.85M for 21.19 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5,252 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Lc has 0.45% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Chem Bancorporation has 15,736 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Wisconsin-based Oarsman Capital has invested 0.8% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). First Republic Investment Mgmt owns 0.1% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 161,056 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Strs Ohio reported 220,913 shares stake. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.09% or 13,954 shares. Intl Group Inc Inc invested in 0.07% or 146,958 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 27,546 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pettee Invsts Incorporated holds 0.36% or 4,663 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors accumulated 0.03% or 2,070 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 1.35M shares. Beck Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Finance Ltd holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 48,739 shares. Canal Ins holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 10,900 shares. 3,866 were accumulated by Paloma Partners Mngmt. Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 2,190 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 194,835 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv stated it has 2.59% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sensato Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 43,575 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 460,776 shares. Graybill Bartz Limited has 15,932 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 3.10 million shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.49% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). North Star Investment Mgmt reported 3,300 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.37% or 6,873 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 204,285 shares to 208,081 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 20,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,055 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).