Steinberg Global Asset Management Increases Position in Bce (BCE); Red Hat (RHT) Share Price Were Volatile While Cqs Cayman LP Lowered Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 107,746 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 91,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 595,905 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – BCE AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $3.45 – $3.55; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.34, REV VIEW $3.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 07/05/2018 – RED HAT APPOINTS ALFRED W. ZOLLAR TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 68,694 shares to 7,069 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 3.82 million shares to 28.32M shares, valued at $35.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

