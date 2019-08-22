Steinberg Global Asset Management Increases Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM); Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Shareholder Capital International Investors Has Lowered Its Position by $167.38 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 951,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.09M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $195.73. About 1.02 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 6,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 59,862 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 53,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 2.99M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Credit Risk Protected by De-Leveraging Path; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipswich Invest Communications Inc holds 1.28% or 22,202 shares. 55,552 are held by Provident Invest Management. First Manhattan Com has 0.9% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 883,693 shares. Moreover, Findlay Park Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.14M shares. 24,100 are held by Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership. Alabama-based Leavell has invested 0.25% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fil Limited holds 176 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 34,456 shares. Pggm Invests, Netherlands-based fund reported 527,909 shares. Fayez Sarofim has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Legacy Prtn Inc holds 2.72% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 33,068 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 6,574 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsrs accumulated 0% or 137 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank reported 0.84% stake. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.62 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.28 million shares to 10.10M shares, valued at $940.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Relx Plc Adr by 58,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 15,692 shares to 72,638 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 15,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,484 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital reported 21,168 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 50,170 are owned by Kanawha Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. At Bancorporation invested in 12,300 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Northeast Consultants Inc invested 0.45% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc stated it has 2,484 shares. M Holding Secs Incorporated invested in 11,281 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,857 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 21,721 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.26% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). First City Cap Management Incorporated has 0.67% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 10,622 shares. Cambridge Tru accumulated 0.03% or 5,740 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 1.20 million shares. Ci Investments Inc has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rbf Capital Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd stated it has 8,289 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.