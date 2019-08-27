Steinberg Global Asset Management Increases Holding in Bce (BCE); Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Neophotonics (NPTN) Stake

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NPTN) by 271.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.09% . The hedge fund held 123,176 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775,000, up from 33,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Neophotonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 593,987 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO SOME ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS WHICH IS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REV; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Reveals Effect Of ZTE Export Ban On Revenue — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 05/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Announces Inducement Grants under NYSE Rule 303A.08; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 34c-Loss 24c; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics 1Q Rev $68.6M; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Provides Component Products to Certain ZTE Supply Chain Partners Which Is Estimated in 2017 to Have Been 3% of Total Rev; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 26/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2018 First Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, May 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 15,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 107,746 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, up from 91,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 425,042 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 03/05/2018 – BCE announces election of Directors; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FY2018 SHR VIEW C$3.46, REV VIEW C$23.37 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 85,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 443,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,900 shares, and cut its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NPTN shares while 21 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 31.62 million shares or 17.06% more from 27.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsr Lp stated it has 68,342 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 16,809 shares. Herald Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 0.22% invested in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) for 140,000 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 28,070 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc has 179,315 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 15,037 shares in its portfolio. 32 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. Granite Point Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 123,176 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital LP has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Llc has invested 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). 55,755 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 90,117 shares to 233,957 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,493 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).