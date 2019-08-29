Steinberg Global Asset Management Increased Its Stake in Enbridge (ENB) as Share Price Declined; Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) Stake Maintained by Bahl & Gaynor Inc

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A (ACN) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 3,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 493,836 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.93M, up from 489,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.9. About 429,266 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 25.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 118,704 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 94,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.28. About 1.31 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – UPON CLOSING OF DEAL, FUND WILL UTILIZE PROCEEDS TO REDEEM TRUST UNITS AND PAY BACK DEBT; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 726,949 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $57.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 21,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,334 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 307,055 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,429 shares. Mairs And Pwr owns 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,191 shares. Bartlett Com Limited Liability Corporation has 199,317 shares. Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 24,142 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. Old Natl Retail Bank In reported 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Westwood Management Il holds 1,900 shares. Bollard Grp Limited invested in 0.13% or 19,514 shares. Ironwood Counsel Lc has invested 0.74% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,794 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc accumulated 1,640 shares. Vontobel Asset Management reported 0.23% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,286 were accumulated by Ssi Investment Incorporated. Tanaka Cap Management invested in 908 shares. M Secs invested in 7,302 shares or 0.3% of the stock.

