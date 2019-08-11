Steinberg Global Asset Management Increased Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Position by $490,691; Mcrae Capital Management Has Lifted Its Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake by $962,760

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 165.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 2,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 4,352 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, up from 1,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 48,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 377,127 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, up from 328,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11 billion market cap company. It closed at $20.37 lastly. It is down 16.17% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: IF KINDER MORGAN PULLS OUT, INDEMNIFICATION AGAINST FINANCIAL LOSS WOULD BE IN PLACE FOR ANOTHER PARTY WISHING TO TAKE OVER PROJECT; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD NAMED DAX A. SANDERS AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – EPA: Kinder Morgan Altamont and Colorado Interstate Gas resolve Clean Air Act risk management violations at Utah and Wyoming ga; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS DEAL INCLUDES RELATED PIPELINE AND TERMINAL ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED ISSUES STATEMENT; 28/05/2018 – KMI: Ottawa Plans to Purchase Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion; 22/05/2018 – British Columbia says it is not delaying Canadian pipeline expansion; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – NOW FORECASTS TO INVEST $2.3 BLN IN GROWTH PROJECTS DURING 2018; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 1,917 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 595 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mgmt reported 2,295 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White owns 2,518 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Company reported 0.05% stake. Welch And Forbes stated it has 241,400 shares. National Pension Service invested in 0.21% or 296,087 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,403 shares. 1,195 are held by Community Savings Bank Na. Wms Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 1,361 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.16% or 592,664 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins Com has 114,500 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.63% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Vestor Limited Liability holds 550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank invested in 88,407 shares or 0.8% of the stock.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 15,349 shares to 5,484 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 64,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,201 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W had sold 10,023 shares worth $1.84 million on Wednesday, February 13. 3,501 shares were sold by Wood Michael J, worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,410 shares to 112,827 shares, valued at $10.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,613 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation Corp owns 181,635 shares. Aull & Monroe Management Corp has 0.63% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 59,126 shares. John G Ullman & Associate invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). International Gru Inc holds 0.07% or 871,092 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement invested in 4.14M shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 2.52M shares. Harvest Fund Advsr Limited Com holds 4.46% or 22.80M shares. Pension Ser reported 2.20 million shares stake. Northern Tru has 22.12M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.18% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 1.35M shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 60,536 shares. Ashford Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 25.24 million shares. 10 reported 119,608 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mgmt reported 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).