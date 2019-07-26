Steinberg Global Asset Management Increased Its Ensign Group (ENSG) Position; Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary (BABA) Sellers Increased By 1.32% Their Shorts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary (NYSE:BABA) had an increase of 1.32% in short interest. BABA’s SI was 114.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.32% from 112.71 million shares previously. With 9.80M avg volume, 12 days are for Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary (NYSE:BABA)’s short sellers to cover BABA’s short positions. The SI to Alibaba Group Holding Limited American Depositary’s float is 8.41%. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $177.29. About 13.90 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app in an implied $9.5 billion deal; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks $2.7 Billion to Challenge Tesla; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – ANNUAL ACTIVE CONSUMERS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 552 MLN AT YR-END, UP 37 MLN FROM 12-MONTH PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) stake by 75.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 39,595 shares as Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)’s stock rose 11.01%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 92,064 shares with $2.42M value, up from 52,469 last quarter. Ensign Group Inc now has $3.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 154,461 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/05/2018 – Ensign Group Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 9; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $196 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $210 target.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce firm in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $461.59 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It has a 50.7 P/E ratio. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 550,606 shares. Qs Investors Limited holds 0.05% or 94,249 shares in its portfolio. Everence reported 6,850 shares. Shelton Capital Management has 0.02% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited owns 424,819 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 15,908 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 2,431 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 35,111 shares. Da Davidson And Comm holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 45,724 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 29,000 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.36% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,307 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 32,553 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, a Arizona-based fund reported 76,413 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $913,036 activity. On Friday, February 8 Snapper Suzanne D. sold $913,036 worth of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) or 19,191 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,459 shares to 97,493 valued at $18.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 27,878 shares and now owns 338,922 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.