Steinberg Global Asset Management Increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $4.15 Million as Stock Declined; Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Increased Its Position in Boeing Company (BA) as Shares Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 968.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 88,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 97,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 9,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 20.53 million shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,495 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 8,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $359.04. About 4.56 million shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS DELIVERED 113 OF ITS 737 MAX 8 JETLINERS; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 21/03/2018 – CTT Systems: CTT Systems receives AMAC Cair VIP Order for one Boeing BBJ 747-8 and one Airbus ACJ320neo; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FAA orders engine inspections after Southwest explosion; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,300 shares to 8,600 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 252 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Martin & Incorporated Tn reported 0.61% stake. Cambridge Financial Grp Inc reported 17,084 shares. Tru Investment Advsr has invested 1.45% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc has 997 shares. Essex Ser holds 23,812 shares or 2.74% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has invested 3.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goldman Sachs owns 3.09 million shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 1.04 million shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 11.04M shares or 0.5% of the stock. Virginia-based Toth Advisory has invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Affinity Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 23,359 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 13,442 shares to 11,684 shares, valued at $340,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,476 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes & Company holds 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 12,740 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 230,926 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Tiemann Investment Lc stated it has 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rhenman & Asset Mngmt reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Headinvest has 0.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,250 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 5,868 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 13,656 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Augustine Asset Inc holds 9,783 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 76,703 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.56% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 574,094 shares. Accredited has 17,022 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding reported 0.75% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 41,396 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corp reported 392,423 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 2.68 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.