Steinberg Global Asset Management Increased At&T (T) Position by $1.34 Million as Share Value Rose; As Prgx Global (PRGX) Shares Declined, Rbf Capital Trimmed Holding

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 43,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 249,719 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, up from 206,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.44. About 10.13 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – AT&T & Fleet Complete, First Provider of Connected Vehicle Solutions to Support Vision Zero Network in Helping Cities Eliminate Traffic-related Fatalities; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: AT&T gave Mueller information on payments to Cohen; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Prgx Global Inc (PRGX) by 78.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 178,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.90% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 228,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Prgx Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 6,196 shares traded. PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) has declined 37.67% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 16/05/2018 – PRGX NAMES DEBORAH SCHLEICHER CFO; 05/04/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL – ANDY BRABENDER HAS BEEN NAMED VICE PRESIDENT, NEW BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT; 16/05/2018 – PRGX GLOBAL INC PRGX.O SAYS DEBORAH SCHLEICHER APPOINTED CFO; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Global Names Deborah Schleicher as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – PRGX Recognized As A 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 09/03/2018 PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & GM – Commercial; 31/05/2018 – MATTHEW A. DRAPKIN EARLIER REPORTED 6.9 PCT STAKE IN PRGX GLOBAL AS OF MAY 26, 2017; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 23/03/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Alliance & Channels; 05/04/2018 – PRGX Global Names Andy Brabender VP, New Business Development

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 10,116 shares to 21,233 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,476 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Payden Rygel, a California-based fund reported 455,500 shares. Chevy Chase Holding has 6.21M shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Congress Asset Company Ma accumulated 12,783 shares. Orca Investment Mgmt Llc holds 14,343 shares. James Investment Rech has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Maple Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.24% or 32,571 shares. Lmr Prns Llp has 111,230 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 17,000 are owned by Nexus Invest. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,718 shares. Noesis Mangement reported 10,210 shares. Carroll Fincl reported 71,098 shares stake. Haverford Trust owns 142,859 shares. Regents Of The University Of California reported 1.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bancorp Of The West holds 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 64,644 shares. Cincinnati owns 0.67% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 532,000 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,783 activity. $20,924 worth of stock was bought by OWENS GREGORY J on Wednesday, June 12. On Tuesday, June 11 COSTELLO KEVIN bought $33,759 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) or 5,000 shares. Kimble William F also bought $20,601 worth of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) shares. The insider Stewart Ronald E. bought $76,980. The insider WHITTERS JOSEPH E bought 5,000 shares worth $34,641.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PRGX shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 0.81% less from 17.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 8,984 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 33,210 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 14,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) or 49,482 shares. Moreover, Prudential has 0% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Sei has 0% invested in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Credit Agricole S A invested in 46,259 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc stated it has 48,956 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 265,968 are held by Cadence Capital Limited Liability Company. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0% or 78,698 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge Management L LP Nc has invested 0.01% in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Northern Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 233,523 shares or 0.01% of the stock.