Steinberg Global Asset Management Holding in Altria Group (MO) Cut by $3.70 Million; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Increased Its Holding in Newell Rubbermaid (NWL) as Stock Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 64,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 25,201 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, down from 90,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 7.68M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Newell Rubbermaid Inc (NWL) by 298.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.78 million, up from 387,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Newell Rubbermaid Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.35. About 2.20 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – “MAINTAINING COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO ITS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING” AND TO ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 92 CENTS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019; 05/04/2018 – Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newell Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWL); 09/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – BELIEVE NUMEROUS DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS AT NEWELL IS ALSO “A SIGN TO SHAREHOLDERS OF SUPPORT FOR CHANGE”; 19/03/2018 – Newell Wins Icahn Backing in Fight With Starboard Over Strategy; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Socially Responsive Exits Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Board Change; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight –Update; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) by 21,217 shares to 110,184 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,352 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Cronos Stock Still Looks Like a Brilliant Investment for Altria – Investorplace.com” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Marijuana Stocks You Should Buy, According to This 124-Year-Old Wall Street Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Shamrock Asset Limited has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 9,382 shares. 37,097 were reported by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 147,398 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.1% or 717,650 shares. Van Eck Assocs has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Diversified Com owns 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,264 shares. Cap Inv Limited Liability Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 276,966 shares. Schmidt P J Invest accumulated 13,201 shares. Colony Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 22,924 shares. Horan Limited owns 2,633 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Lc holds 148,595 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.34% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.26M shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Investments Inc invested in 213 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 104,020 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 112,071 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Public Lc invested in 0.28% or 5.40M shares. Tru Invest Advsrs has invested 0.5% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Lapides Asset Limited Co has 0.5% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 86,800 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt reported 1.69M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Management holds 43,203 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 157 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% stake. Endurance Wealth Management has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 129 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 26,128 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning reported 0.01% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt holds 0.02% or 139,600 shares. 25,550 were reported by Creative Planning.