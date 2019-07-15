Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.53 Million; Stock Price Rose; Castleark Management Has Trimmed Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $6.42 Million as Valuation Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 305.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 22,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 7,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $144.91. About 240,340 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role

Castleark Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc sold 63,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,099 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71 million, down from 129,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $110.85. About 20,914 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-Through Partnership to a Taxable Entity; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500 are owned by Somerset Com. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 350,601 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Incorporated has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 3,059 shares. Boston Rech And Mngmt owns 30,495 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 68,971 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tower Bridge Advsrs reported 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Great Lakes Limited Com stated it has 30,414 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 299 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Limited Liability owns 8,886 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel has 1.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 436,961 shares. Haverford Financial Ser Inc holds 3.08% or 77,366 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset owns 16,489 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 31,633 shares to 69,086 shares, valued at $5.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 48,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,129 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 159,267 were accumulated by Sei Invests Company. Marietta Investment Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 1.19% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Encompass Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 675,400 shares. Hartline Invest Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 7,740 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 95,435 shares. Psagot House Ltd has invested 0.11% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Viking Invsts LP has invested 0.66% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Rothschild & Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Maine-based Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 1.29% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Advsrs Lp invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Avalon Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 31,427 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 4,126 shares. American Gp Inc reported 55,239 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 210,505 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 25.16% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.59 per share. FANG’s profit will be $327.70M for 13.93 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.