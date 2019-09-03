Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Upped Its Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Position by $449,640; Market Valuation Rose; As Trimble (TRMB) Valuation Rose, Bailard Decreased Its Holding by $871,800

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 24,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 161,061 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96M, up from 136,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 1.38 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 72.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 21,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The hedge fund held 8,205 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 249,963 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – Rugby-Ireland winger Trimble to retire at the end of season; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019 WITH OPERATING CASH FLOW OF GREATER THAN $50 MLN; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW INDEBTEDNESS; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT IN ALL CASH-DEAL VALUED AT $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Adding to 2020 Non-GAAP Earnings; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – ON MAY 15, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $103.23M for 22.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.02% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 18,300 shares. Smithfield owns 1,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% or 20,141 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 1.06 million shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 2.16M shares. Profund Ltd Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Loomis Sayles & LP accumulated 0.03% or 406,655 shares. Citigroup reported 85,591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Nicholas Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). King Luther Capital Management Corp holds 4.32M shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C has 3.67 million shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Bokf Na owns 130,374 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation owns 9,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 159,418 shares.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 70,608 shares to 163,175 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 4,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 30,126 shares to 13,512 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 13,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,684 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, Texas-based fund reported 13 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.03% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 43,195 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 31,734 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.04% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Jump Trading Limited reported 0.06% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Ajo Lp invested in 30,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 977,676 shares. Sei Invests invested 0.01% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moreover, Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 21,652 shares. 3.09M were reported by Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability. Centurylink Inv Mgmt Com has invested 0.56% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Envestnet Asset Management owns 23,324 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity.