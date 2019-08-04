Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Upped By $543,048 Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS COMMON SHARES (AQSZF) SI Decreased By 32.32%

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 11.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 6,171 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 59,862 shares with $5.29M value, up from 53,691 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $130.96B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 5.72M shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 02/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 15/03/2018 – FDA seeks research, public input in fresh move to curb nicotine addiction; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch

AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AQSZF) had a decrease of 32.32% in short interest. AQSZF’s SI was 20,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 32.32% from 29,700 shares previously. With 26,200 avg volume, 1 days are for AEQUUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:AQSZF)’s short sellers to cover AQSZF’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.40% or $0.0123 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1185. About 7,147 shares traded. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AQSZF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $74 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr stake by 204,285 shares to 208,081 valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 99,098 shares and now owns 116,738 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (DHS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Capital Management, California-based fund reported 43,468 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 0.78% stake. Fil Ltd has 0.01% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 39,605 shares. Choate accumulated 0.04% or 7,907 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0% or 7,284 shares. Sun Life holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 26,960 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity reported 0.25% stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.3% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Linscomb Williams has invested 0.26% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Palladium Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,941 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 1.78% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 28,287 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Management reported 0.6% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt owns 1.30M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 302,422 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was bought by Kunst Michael R..