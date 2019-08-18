Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Upped By $1.03 Million Its Ensign Group (ENSG) Stake; Noble plc (NE) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Noble Corp (NYSE:NE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Noble Corp has $3.5 highest and $1.2500 lowest target. $2.81’s average target is 130.33% above currents $1.22 stock price. Noble Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. See Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) latest ratings:

10/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform New Target: $1.2500 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $3.5 Initiates Coverage On

01/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $3.5 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Sell New Target: $3 Maintain

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) stake by 75.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 39,595 shares as Ensign Group Inc (ENSG)’s stock rose 18.44%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 92,064 shares with $2.42 million value, up from 52,469 last quarter. Ensign Group Inc now has $2.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 137,339 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP – ARIZONA FACILITY INCLUDES ADJACENT 50-BED LONG-TERM ACUTE CARE HOSPITAL

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Ishares Tr (IUSV) stake by 90,117 shares to 233,957 valued at $12.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 3,318 shares and now owns 40,301 shares. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP has invested 0.01% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 0% or 1,005 shares. Gagnon Llc has invested 5.03% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Com invested in 141,449 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 664,894 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 166,945 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited has 19,950 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 26,555 are held by Hsbc Pcl. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). 5,281 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Ltd. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Ameritas Partners Inc has 0.01% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s why The Ensign Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ENSG) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Ensign Group Acquires California Senior Living Community – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ensign Group’s (ENSG) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Noble Continues To Slide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seadrill and Venator Materials among Energy/Materials gainers; SAExploration and Yuma Energy among losers – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Noble Stock Soared More Than 20% in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold Noble Corporation plc shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd holds 815,672 shares. Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.01% or 345,300 shares in its portfolio. Amer Int Grp Inc has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Private Advisor Grp Ltd reported 0% stake. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 14,314 shares in its portfolio. Vertex One Asset Management accumulated 814,112 shares. 62,000 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Donald Smith And stated it has 0.28% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Sei Invests has invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). 1,000 were accumulated by Johnson Group Incorporated. 151,205 were accumulated by Aperio Group Inc Ltd. Walleye Trading Ltd invested in 0% or 12,160 shares. Moreover, Bollard Group Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 84,200 shares. 95,581 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Sns Financial Limited owns 14,100 shares.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $303.97 million. It owns and operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 23, 2017, the firm operated a fleet of 28 offshore drilling units consisted of 14 drill ships, and semisubmersibles and 14 jack ups.