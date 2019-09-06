Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Southern Co (SO) Stake; Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (CAF)’s Sentiment Is 0.92

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Southern Co (SO) stake by 30.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as Southern Co (SO)’s stock rose 7.01%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 13,985 shares with $723,000 value, down from 20,075 last quarter. Southern Co now has $62.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $59.5. About 5.64 million shares traded or 20.65% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES SELLING STAKE IN SOLAR ASSETS IN A COUPLE MONTHS; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Unit 1 of the Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant Began Planned Refueling and Maintenance Outage on April 8

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 12 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 13 trimmed and sold equity positions in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 9.61 million shares, down from 10.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 4 Reduced: 9 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 106,226 shares traded or 27.24% up from the average. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (CAF) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Calix Broadband Performance Testing Service Accelerates WesTel Systems Toward CAF Compliance – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CarMax Has Plenty Of Gas Left In The Tank – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Needmore? It is Covered, Just Like Everyone from Earth to Muleshoe Thanks to Five Area Telephone and their Ultimate Wi-Fi Launch – GlobeNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Telecom Stock Roundup: Verizon-AT&T TV Strategies, Qualcomm’s Patent Deal & More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “This Time Is Not Different – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $463.01 million. It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd holds 3.6% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. for 2.24 million shares. Guild Investment Management Inc. owns 65,789 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.77% invested in the company for 1.38 million shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Global Endowment Management Lp, a North Carolina-based fund reported 40,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,457 are owned by Regal Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has invested 2.16% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 428,713 are owned by Clenar Muke Llc. Mondrian Inv Prtn Limited invested in 0% or 920 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.11% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Axa invested in 135,030 shares. Wills Fin Gp reported 1.6% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Farmers Bancorp accumulated 42,785 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr has invested 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Philadelphia Trust holds 14,685 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Medical Tru has 0.21% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Incorporated owns 0.2% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4.17 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.19% or 873,410 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management has invested 0.84% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Brookfield Infrast Partners (NYSE:BIP) stake by 10,902 shares to 102,459 valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 8,353 shares and now owns 55,058 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.52 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Southern Co (NYSE:SO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Southern Co has $6000 highest and $48 lowest target. $57’s average target is -4.20% below currents $59.5 stock price. Southern Co had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SO in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. Bank of America maintained The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) rating on Thursday, August 1. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6000 target.