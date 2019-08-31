Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Markel (MKL) Stake by $505,440 as Shares Rose; As Merck & Co (MRK) Stock Price Rose, Motco Lowered Position by $466,128

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,669 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 8,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.08. About 24,927 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 17/05/2018 – MARKEL CORP – NEW PROGRAM HAS NO EXPIRATION DATE BUT MAY BE TERMINATED BY BOARD AT ANY TIME; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY

Motco decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 5,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 65,518 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45M, down from 71,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL – PLANNED TRIAL WILL EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF COMBINATION IN CERTAIN PATIENTS WITH INOPERABLE LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC TNBC; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Merck 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA’s Warhorse Defies Logic by Getting Pricier With Age; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 56,553 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Cap Management Ca invested in 15,194 shares or 4.56% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 412 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) for 1,773 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 28,000 were accumulated by Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Utah-based Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.44% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 3,403 were accumulated by Citigroup. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 582 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.03% or 392 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, a Florida-based fund reported 18,572 shares. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Co invested 0.93% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1,134 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,304 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. 200 shares valued at $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 11,579 shares to 69,996 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 38,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI).

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Inter Term T/Exempt Admiral Shares (VWIUX) by 30,946 shares to 243,526 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 128,263 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).