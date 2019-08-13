Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Markel (MKL) Holding by $505,440 as Shares Rose; Quaker Capital Investments Has Cut Its Position in Trinseo S A (TSE) as Market Value Declined

Quaker Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Trinseo S A (TSE) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc sold 143,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 629,364 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.51M, down from 772,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Trinseo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 347,262 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M-Net $101M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q EPS $2.71; 16/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 7,669 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, down from 8,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1139.46. About 25,486 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $193,756 was made by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 36,444 shares to 172,525 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 96,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

