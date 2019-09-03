Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Southern Co (SO) by $310,590; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $334,170 as Share Value Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 6,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 13,985 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 20,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 21/05/2018 – Southern Slims Down After Bets on Big Projects Fail to Pay Off; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO FANNING: NATURAL GAS WILL NEED CABON CAPTURE; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company Plans Five-Year, $35 Billion Capital Program, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Southern Company Is Primarily Focused on Labor, Says CFO Beattie (Video); 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 3.49 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 15/05/2018 – Partner Fund Adds Bristol-Myers, Exits Regeneron: 13F

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,171 shares to 59,862 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 14,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs owns 12,580 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Natl Bank Division has invested 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company owns 13,839 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mgmt reported 8,211 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Howe & Rusling reported 5,533 shares. Cibc owns 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 127,005 shares. Haverford Company has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Chemung Canal Trust Communication holds 62,907 shares. Argyle Management Inc owns 39,955 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.23% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Us Comml Bank De holds 0.05% or 356,998 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers reported 200 shares stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested in 0.43% or 1.83 million shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.14B for 13.49 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 75,199 shares to 12,023 shares, valued at $782,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,044 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).