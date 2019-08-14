Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Heico New (HEI) Position by $607,676 as Stock Price Rose; As Harley Davidson (HOG) Share Price Declined, Holder Kiltearn Partners Llp Cut Position

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 7,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 34,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 41,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $142.01. About 398,354 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Net Income Growth Estimates Raised; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO 2Q EPS 55C, EST. 52C; 17/04/2018 HEICO Corporation Subsidiary Acquires Flight Critical Aerospace Electronics Product Line; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 512,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 4.24M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.18 million, down from 4.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 1.51 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – EXPECT FIRST HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE DOWN 11% TO 14%, EXPECT BACK HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE UP ROUGHLY 12% – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Heico Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Heico Soared on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 178,957 shares to 255,103 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.37 million for 66.99 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,200 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Management L P. Verity Asset reported 0.53% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Nikko Asset Americas holds 3,924 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,047 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Lpl Finance Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 28,140 shares. 60,000 are owned by Scopus Asset Management L P. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 434 shares or 0% of the stock. Agf Invs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 97,656 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 600 shares. Cutter And Communications Brokerage Inc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Tompkins Corp has 702 shares. 34,777 are owned by Rmb Capital Ltd. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 0% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Harley-Davidson Stock Plunged Today – Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “The Fed canâ€™t stop a market meltdown, warns forecaster who called the 2008 housing bust – MarketWatch” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Harley-Davidson Stock Fell 12.1% Last Month – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $109.71 million for 12.07 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 135,400 shares to 972,030 shares, valued at $104.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.63M shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 31,039 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 17,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De has 44,416 shares. Capstone Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 14,311 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company accumulated 343 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii owns 17,870 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). 17.74M are held by Vanguard. Thompson Inv Management stated it has 98,591 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Corp stated it has 0.07% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Gulf State Bank (Uk) owns 38,534 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd stated it has 20 shares. Beutel Goodman holds 0.79% or 3.94M shares. Magnetar Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 11,643 shares.