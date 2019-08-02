Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed Henry Schein (HSIC) Holding By $887,683; Two Sigma Securities Has Decreased By $1.06 Million Its American Elec Pwr Co (Call) (AEP) Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) stake by 40.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,249 shares as Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)’s stock rose 6.57%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 19,412 shares with $1.31 million value, down from 32,661 last quarter. Henry Schein Inc now has $9.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.62. About 1.18M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 30/04/2018 – Henry Schein Partners With Ortho2 To Advance Practice Management Software Solutions To Orthodontists; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF & MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH WITH VETS FIRST; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 92C; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS,HENRY SCHEIN IN PACT FOR NORMAL SALINE SOLUTION IN US; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (AEP) stake by 33.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 12,800 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Two Sigma Securities Llc holds 25,900 shares with $2.17 million value, down from 38,700 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc (Call) now has $43.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 3.31M shares traded or 55.92% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 102,760 shares to 122,835 valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 16,048 shares and now owns 27,764 shares. Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) was raised too.

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73M for 20.07 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity. Margulies Anne H. also bought $121,190 worth of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Monday, February 25.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.49 million for 18.35 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased Corning Inc (Call) (NYSE:GLW) stake by 43,900 shares to 52,700 valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) stake by 679,600 shares and now owns 872,300 shares. Cit Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:CIT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, April 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, February 12 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

