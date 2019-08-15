Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed By $389,818 Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake; Enphase Energy (ENPH) Has 1.89 Sentiment

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 68 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 36 sold and reduced positions in Enphase Energy Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 44.45 million shares, up from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Enphase Energy Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 36.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 53.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,442 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 11,684 shares with $340,000 value, down from 25,126 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $61.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $27.92. About 3.98 million shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – DCP MIDSTREAM – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS, WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, CO, ANNOUNCED BINDING OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY ON FRONT RANGE PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. for 4.66 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 6.04 million shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marathon Capital Management has 1.86% invested in the company for 450,475 shares. The California-based Old West Investment Management Llc has invested 1% in the stock. Doheny Asset Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 123,563 shares.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 314.79 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.

The stock decreased 6.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $30.22. About 5.75M shares traded or 38.74% up from the average. Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) has risen 395.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 395.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ENPH News: 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT DECREASES AMOUNT OF REPAYMENTS REQUIRED UNDER LOAN DEAL BY 50% FROM MARCH 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces IQ Microinverters Across India; 11/04/2018 – @Golan_Lewkowicz @Enphase Thanks Golan, Will add to the interview list; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT AMENDS THE AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED FEBRUARY 10, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 23/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and Solaria Corporation Announce High-Performance AC Modules; 19/03/2018 – Enphase Energized™ AC Modules Reach Over 180 Solar Installers; 01/05/2018 – Enphase Energy: CFO Bert Garcia Is Leaving Company Effective June 30; 12/04/2018 – Enphase Energy and GRID Alternatives Renew Collaboration for 2018; 05/03/2018 – ENPHASE ENERGY – AMENDMENT PROVIDES CO SHALL NOT PREPAY ANY PART OF TERM LOAN FROM MARCH 1 TO DEC. 31 WITHOUT COLLATERAL AGENT’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT

Among 4 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.75’s average target is 24.46% above currents $27.92 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. $150,000 worth of stock was bought by Brasseux Murray E on Friday, August 2.