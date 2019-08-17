Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Trimmed By $3.85 Million Its Abbvie (ABBV) Holding; Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Arena Pharma (NASDAQ:ARNA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arena Pharma has $77 highest and $60 lowest target. $66.33’s average target is 19.04% above currents $55.72 stock price. Arena Pharma had 4 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 3. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. See Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) latest ratings:

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 77.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 48,114 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 14,129 shares with $1.14M value, down from 62,243 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $95.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 8.35 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN GETS TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 08/03/2018 – STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie Submits Biologics License Application To U.S. FDA For Investigational Treatment Risankizumab For Moderate To Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 88,239 shares to 97,350 valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Loews Corp (NYSE:L) stake by 18,393 shares and now owns 23,393 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 30.89% above currents $64.43 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90 target in Wednesday, March 13 report.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha" published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha" on August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Torch Wealth Limited Co has invested 0.24% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mirador Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 124,548 shares stake. Trust Of Vermont holds 202,337 shares. Moreover, Montag A And Assoc Inc has 0.53% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Biondo has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Agf Invests America invested in 35,207 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.39% or 24,160 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt And Company owns 17,000 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. 81,819 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Canal Insurance Com has 90,000 shares. Guardian Life Of America reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Highland Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 22,032 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,710 shares. Moreover, Appleton Prns Ma has 0.7% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance" on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Strange: Bullish ARNA Analysts Actually See -3.78% Downside – Nasdaq" published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Arena Pharmaceuticals' (ARNA) Q2 Loss Widens, Revenues Meet – Nasdaq" on August 08, 2019.

The stock increased 5.37% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 432,254 shares traded. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has risen 63.57% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARNA News: 19/03/2018 – ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 4:30 P.M; 19/03/2018 – ARENA – IMPACT ON HEART RATE, ATRIOVENTRICULAR (AV) CONDUCTION LOW IN STUDY WITH NO DISCONTINUATIONS RELATED TO BRADYCARDIA OR AV BLOCK; 01/05/2018 – ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS: PACT FOR UNDISCLOSED NOVEL COMPOUND; 21/05/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentation for Ralinepag in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Soc; 16/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ARENA PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE 2 RESULTS FROM; 26/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals: Gross Proceeds $405.7 Million From Offering; 26/03/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 14/03/2018 – ARENA REPORTS MARCH 9 ASSET PURCHASE PACT FOR ZOFINGEN PLANT; 08/05/2018 – Arena Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $32M