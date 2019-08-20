Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Raised Pepsico (PEP) Position; Maple Capital Management Has Increased By $318,742 Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding

Maple Capital Management Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 4.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc acquired 3,007 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 7.50%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 76,472 shares with $8.11M value, up from 73,465 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $116.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $124.6. About 3.24M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 5.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 4,650 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 87,758 shares with $10.76 million value, up from 83,108 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $185.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 3.10 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na has 8,646 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 944,260 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Synovus Fincl holds 86,117 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Tower Bridge owns 17,260 shares. Curbstone Fincl Management Corporation holds 8,440 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Ok has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.71% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1.68M shares. 10,773 were accumulated by Guardian Investment. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). London Com Of Virginia invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Roanoke Asset Ny has 1.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 10,304 were accumulated by Centurylink Investment Com. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0% or 29 shares in its portfolio.

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 70,878 shares to 306,550 valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) stake by 8,498 shares and now owns 91,307 shares. Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) was reduced too.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Soars as Forecast Above Expected – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Texas Instruments (TXN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -7.97% below currents $124.6 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. Robert W. Baird maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) rating on Monday, February 25. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $97 target. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 810,784 shares. Callahan Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il owns 419,150 shares. Boys Arnold & holds 0.78% or 42,407 shares. Moneta Group Investment Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.54% or 41,975 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Corp has 59,140 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt owns 68,298 shares. 114,675 are owned by Bridgeway Management Inc. First Interstate Bankshares invested in 1.75% or 64,085 shares. Moreover, Vestor Capital Lc has 2.42% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 107,919 shares. 3,486 are owned by Majedie Asset Management Ltd. Pettee Invsts, a Connecticut-based fund reported 31,265 shares. James Investment Research reported 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bennicas Associates Inc invested 1.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Accredited has 0.22% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,731 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 24,869 shares to 46,108 valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 20,893 shares and now owns 12,055 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) was reduced too.