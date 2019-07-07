Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Raised Its Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $696,546; Adams Express Company Has Increased Holding in Centene (CNC) as Market Valuation Declined

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 12,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,540 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, up from 108,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 5.97M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Merck to Use Genome Editing in Study of Gut Bacteria to Benefit Malnourished Children; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA 1Q Net Pft EUR341M; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 19/04/2018 – P&G BUYS MERCK’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS FOR APPROX. EU3.4B; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 TRIAL WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS), WHICH IS A SECONDARY ENDPOINT; 08/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – NEW TABLET FORMULATION REDUCES DOSING TO TWO TABLETS TWICE DAILY

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 65,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,279 are held by Mitchell Cap Co. Sound Shore Inc Ct reported 2.35M shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 36,653 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Mngmt holds 48,281 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Mcrae Cap Management Inc stated it has 6,157 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Greystone Managed Investments Inc has 0.99% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 201,187 shares. Crossvault Ltd owns 5,514 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Management Lc has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 50,809 were reported by North Star Inv Mgmt Corporation. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Osborne Prtnrs Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Pggm Investments has 1.09% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2.56M shares. Stanley stated it has 15,543 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Farmers Tru Co reported 0.22% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 68,694 shares to 7,069 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 90,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,957 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc. Class A (NYSE:NNI) by 7,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. Class A by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC).

