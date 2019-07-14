Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lowered Its Ventas (VTR) Holding; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased By $379,197 Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) stake by 1.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 6,019 shares as Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM)’s stock rose 10.34%. The Guardian Capital Advisors Lp holds 379,906 shares with $24.25 million value, down from 385,925 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc now has $48.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Unsolicited Takeover Offer From Brookfield; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 14/05/2018 – Caisse de Depot Adds Brookfield Asset Management: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE COMMENCED AN ASSESSMENT OF BROOKFIELD PROPOSAL; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Ventas Inc (VTR) stake by 35.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 24,869 shares as Ventas Inc (VTR)’s stock declined 0.05%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 46,108 shares with $2.94M value, down from 70,977 last quarter. Ventas Inc now has $25.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.03 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 20.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q EPS 22c; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Shareholderd Vote to Elect Nine Directors to One-Year Terms; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brookfield Asset Mng had 7 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. $4.36M worth of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) was sold by CAFARO DEBRA A. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $633,096 was sold by Probst Robert F.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 11.11% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VTR’s profit will be $356.22M for 18.00 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, February 11 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 29. The stock of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, June 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) rating on Wednesday, February 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $64 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 43,361 shares to 249,719 valued at $7.83M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 325 shares and now owns 4,875 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.