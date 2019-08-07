Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lowered By $996,696 Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Quintana Energy Services (QES) Shorts Increased By 42.71%

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 28.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,048 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 7,604 shares with $2.49 million value, down from 10,652 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $187.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $332.45. About 3.53 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/05/2018 – FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS AIRBUS TO ANNOUNCE ITS DECISION ON IRAN’S CONTRACT IN THE COMING DAYS – FARS; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 23/03/2018 – Boeing’s Worst Month in Two Years (Video); 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD – SIGNS $484 MLN SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT

Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) had an increase of 42.71% in short interest. QES’s SI was 221,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 42.71% from 155,000 shares previously. With 32,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES)’s short sellers to cover QES’s short positions. The SI to Quintana Energy Services Inc’s float is 3.01%. The stock decreased 8.79% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $1.505. About 15,232 shares traded. Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) has declined 71.61% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 71.61% the S&P500. Some Historical QES News: 09/05/2018 – QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC QES.N QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON UNIT $0.44; 09/03/2018 – DEALTALK-North American energy IPOs set to rebound in 2018 as oil price stabilizes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Quintana Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QES); 09/05/2018 – Quintana Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 06/03/2018 QUINTANA ENERGY SERVICES INC QES.N : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $13; 09/05/2018 – Quintana Energy Services 1Q Rev $141.3M

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 96,767 shares to 223,949 valued at $7.95 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) stake by 30,150 shares and now owns 97,686 shares. Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M was sold by Smith Gregory D. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd Company invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 0.22% or 8,793 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Financial Advsr Inc invested in 0.72% or 4,560 shares. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.52% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,700 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 12,267 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 0.95% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,849 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc reported 1,111 shares. 44,518 were reported by Moors And Cabot Inc. 6,036 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd. Ci invested in 0.12% or 58,058 shares. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W Associate Inc Ca has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 0.68% or 4,000 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Incorporated reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Quintana Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Bank of America upgraded Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $7 target.

More notable recent Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 74% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (QES) CEO Rogers Herndon on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quintana Energy Services Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $50.90 million. It operates through four divisions: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services.