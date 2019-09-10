Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lowered By $389,818 Its Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Position; Citadel Advisors Has Cut By $968,000 Its Overstock Com Del (Call) (OSTK) Position

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) (OSTK) stake by 14.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 60,500 shares as Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) (OSTK)’s stock rose 81.47%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 362,200 shares with $6.02 million value, down from 422,700 last quarter. Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) now has $639.51M valuation. The stock increased 15.21% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 3.90M shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/05/2018 – Overstock Launches 17 Exclusive Furniture Brands — MarketWatch; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers – OSTK; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 14/05/2018 – Overstock: As of May 12, tZero Raised $110.6M Pursuant to Simple Agreements for Future Equity; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Rev $456.3M; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: CEO Patrick Byrne Also Becomes Pres of Overstock.com Retail; 16/05/2018 – Overstock.com Introduces 17 Exclusive Private Label Furniture Brands; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK 4Q REV. $456.3M

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) stake by 53.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 13,442 shares as Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD)’s stock rose 3.47%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 11,684 shares with $340,000 value, down from 25,126 last quarter. Enterprise Prods Partners L now has $63.38 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.87 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners Buys 65-Acre Waterfront Site on Ship Channel; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity. Brasseux Murray E bought $150,000 worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners has $3700 highest and $32 lowest target. $34.80’s average target is 20.83% above currents $28.8 stock price. Enterprise Prods Partners had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 3.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 22,808 shares to 30,270 valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 1,965 shares and now owns 4,067 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 13.58 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Mesabi Tr (Call) (NYSE:MSB) stake by 16,500 shares to 26,300 valued at $770,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) stake by 2.68 million shares and now owns 2.77M shares. Habit Restaurants Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another double-digit drop for Overstock.com – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Overstock CEO steps down – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Overstock CEO Patrick M. Byrne Resigns – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Overstock.com bid down on CEO entanglement concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $540,994 activity. JOHNSON JONATHAN E III also bought $31,959 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) on Friday, August 30. $90,985 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was bought by TABACCO JOSEPH J JR.