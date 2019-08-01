Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $315,520 as Valuation Declined; As United Rentals (Put) (URI) Shares Declined, Walleye Trading Has Increased Its Holding

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (URI) by 685.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 114,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 131,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99 million, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.48% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 1.58 million shares traded or 21.94% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 3,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 16.74M shares traded or 63.36% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROGRAM ADVANCES TO OUTDOOR TESTING IN CALIFORNIA OF NATURALLY OCCURRING ALGAE STRAINS; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO:’NO PROBLEM’ SACRIFICING VOLUME FOR EARNINGS, RETURNS; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Exxon Does – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Rentals Falls After Cutting Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By United Rentals, Inc.’s (NYSE:URI) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Rentals cites ‘historically bad weather’ in trimming guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Rentals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

