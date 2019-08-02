Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Basswood Capital Management Holding in First Fndtn (FFWM) Has Cut by $5.17 Million as Stock Value Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 305.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 22,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 7,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $140.73. About 2.72M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Fndtn Inc (FFWM) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 398,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 843,444 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Fndtn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $645.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 127,043 shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.7% of First Foundation; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys 1.5% of First Foundation; 08/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ First Foundation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFWM); 02/05/2018 – NCRP Introduces the First Foundation Assessment Guide on Power and Privilege; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference; 21/03/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF BOARD MEMBER GERALD LARSEN

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $24,785 activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider PAGLIARINI ELIZABETH A. bought $9,815.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold FFWM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 23.79 million shares or 1.42% less from 24.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche State Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 59,046 shares. Northern Trust invested in 0% or 462,825 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 7,590 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% or 3,354 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl accumulated 123,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup owns 0% invested in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) for 11,648 shares. 119,065 are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability. Blackrock invested in 0% or 2.60M shares. Invesco Ltd reported 42,675 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 105,110 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 318,087 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Petrus Trust Lta invested 0.04% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). The New York-based Endicott Mgmt has invested 15.17% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM). Hollencrest Mngmt holds 0.02% in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) or 13,932 shares.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 199,000 shares to 232,015 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 213,613 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.33 per share. FFWM’s profit will be $17.41 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by First Foundation Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1,969 shares to 1,894 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 30,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,512 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has 283,595 shares. Arvest Bank Trust Division owns 180,147 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com invested in 0.33% or 4,121 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Florida-based Naples Glob Advsr Lc has invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co accumulated 1.69 million shares or 0.34% of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP owns 536,367 shares. Wade G W And Inc owns 0.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,768 shares. Blackrock stated it has 109.04 million shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 555,875 shares. Murphy Cap Management stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bath Savings Communication holds 1.97% or 84,336 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 14,004 shares. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa owns 60,977 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Nc reported 1.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

