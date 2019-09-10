Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Lifted Its Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) Holding; Citadel Advisors Upped Brookline Bancorp Del (BRKL) Stake By $558,978

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL) stake by 78.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc acquired 39,927 shares as Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (BRKL)’s stock declined 0.47%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 90,860 shares with $1.31 million value, up from 50,933 last quarter. Brookline Bancorp Inc Del now has $1.15B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 221,662 shares traded. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has declined 18.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookline Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKL); 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp 1Q EPS 24c; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP INC BRKL.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV 11.1%; 09/04/2018 – CBS-TV 3: Armed barricaded subject on Brookline Ave. in Agawam; 08/03/2018 Brookline Bank Introduces New Suite of Foreign Exchange Services; 25/04/2018 – Brookline Bancorp Raises Dividend to 10c; 25/04/2018 – BROOKLINE BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 10C FROM 9C, EST. 9C

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP) stake by 11.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 10,902 shares as Brookfield Infrast Partners (BIP)’s stock rose 6.98%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 102,459 shares with $4.29M value, up from 91,557 last quarter. Brookfield Infrast Partners now has $13.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 462,131 shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.18% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 07/03/2018 Bactiguard Holding AB (publ): Bactiguard launches line extension to BIP CVC; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD HAD SAID IT WOULD USE PARTNERS WITHOUT NAMING THEM; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl

Among 3 analysts covering Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has $47.5000 highest and $4600 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is -2.58% below currents $48.07 stock price. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 6,090 shares to 13,985 valued at $723,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) stake by 1,969 shares and now owns 1,894 shares. Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) was reduced too.

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Pvh Corp (Call) (NYSE:PVH) stake by 37,800 shares to 78,400 valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Azz Inc (Call) (NYSE:AZZ) stake by 96,012 shares and now owns 13,100 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:MPC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold BRKL shares while 44 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 59.63 million shares or 0.12% more from 59.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 8.20M shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 6.31M shares. Sei Invs has 0% invested in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 39,044 shares. Invesco Limited holds 1.19M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management holds 0% or 27,335 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 37,646 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated owns 11.64M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Ma owns 0.01% invested in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) for 1.73M shares. Prudential Financial owns 151,315 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Victory owns 26,892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. First Manhattan Co has invested 0.02% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Of Vermont reported 25,635 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.01% in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL). Webster Comml Bank N A reported 1,418 shares.

