Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Increased Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake; Moore Capital Management LP Has Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Position By $56.58 Million

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 165.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 2,711 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 4,352 shares with $792,000 value, up from 1,641 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $49.69B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $178.39. About 1.51M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased United Technologies Corp (UTX) stake by 80.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 442,029 shares as United Technologies Corp (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Moore Capital Management Lp holds 105,000 shares with $13.53 million value, down from 547,029 last quarter. United Technologies Corp now has $107.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 2.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 20/03/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY SAID TO SHIP SPARE ENGINES FOR GROUNDED INDIGO JETS WITHIN 40 DAYS – ET NOW CITING AGENCIES; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Personal Advsrs Corporation holds 0% or 2,971 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Llc invested in 1.09% or 135,867 shares. 37,872 were accumulated by Punch & Associate Inc. Graybill Bartz Assoc invested 3.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pennsylvania Co has 113,653 shares. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 968 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Haverford Services stated it has 70,099 shares. Smithbridge Asset Inc De holds 2.78% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 35,846 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co reported 106,623 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 2.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 8,109 are held by Newman Dignan Sheerar. Amp Cap Investors Ltd stated it has 344,494 shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct invested in 0.26% or 2,138 shares. Asset holds 0.19% or 11,795 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies has $16400 highest and $14900 lowest target. $155.67’s average target is 24.97% above currents $124.57 stock price. United Technologies had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital.

Moore Capital Management Lp increased Altice Usa Inc stake by 800,000 shares to 1.13M valued at $24.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 150,000 shares. Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 393,346 shares. Alps holds 2,696 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership reported 311 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 1,207 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 3,534 were accumulated by Savant Cap Ltd. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 4,716 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Redwood Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 44,740 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 1,650 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 7,931 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Girard Ptnrs reported 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moody Bancshares Tru Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Davis reported 12,745 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Co owns 3,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Air Force to deploy ground-based lasers – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Pentagon Pulls the Plug on Boeing’s Multibillion-Dollar Ballistic Interceptor – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) stake by 10,116 shares to 21,233 valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 30,126 shares and now owns 13,512 shares. Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 14.47% above currents $178.39 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Vertical Research. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $205 target in Friday, March 8 report.