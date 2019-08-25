Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $3.39 Million; Selz Capital Cut Stake in Air Lease (AL) by $1.36 Million as Valuation Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 96,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 223,949 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95 million, up from 127,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75M shares traded or 0.46% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Mo; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 09/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S NEW MEDICINES REGULATOR SAYS CONSIDERING ASKING PHARMA COMPANIES TO PAY “BACKLOG FEE” TO SPEED UP DRUG APPROVALS; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Selz Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.04M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 845,892 shares traded or 4.83% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 27,878 shares to 338,922 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 12,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,956 shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler has invested 0.78% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 8.77 million shares. Mai Mngmt invested in 93,667 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Bruce And holds 4.61% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 555,332 shares. Leisure Mgmt has 25,233 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 83,727 were reported by Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has 2.28 million shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ab has 5,009 shares. American Asset Management holds 28,880 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Markston Interest Llc stated it has 0.84% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Company has 0.68% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 2.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 142,287 shares. Cibc accumulated 1.14 million shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.7% stake.

