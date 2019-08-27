Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $2.53 Million; Shares Rose; Metlife (MET) Holder Gofen & Glossberg Cut Holding by $554,904

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 13,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 240,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.22M, down from 253,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 6.81 million shares traded or 38.32% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names John McCallion Chief Financial Officer; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $3.8B in Infrastructure and Project Finance; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 13/03/2018 – MetLife Auto & Home® Launches SnapQuote® — A Digital Insurance Marketplace to Deliver Simplified Quote-to-Purchase Experience; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtime Pay Violations; 07/03/2018 – Marlene Debel to Lead MetLife Retirement Business; 07/03/2018 – MetLife’s Debel Currently Serves as U.S. Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 305.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 22,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,270 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 7,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.49. About 5.69M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/03/2018 – Jon Favreau Set To Write, Produce Live-action ‘Star Wars’ TV Series For Disney Streaming Service — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O

