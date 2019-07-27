Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Increased By $1.27 Million Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC)

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial has $157 highest and $142 lowest target. $146.25’s average target is 2.42% above currents $142.8 stock price. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. See The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) latest ratings:

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 17.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 11,142 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 74,399 shares with $8.48 million value, up from 63,257 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $235.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Chevron Employees Arrested as Venezuela Clampdown Escalates; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844 on Thursday, February 21. 24,722 shares valued at $3.03 million were sold by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7.

The stock increased 1.39% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 1.19 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 10/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $63.83 billion. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business clients through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. 7,200 shares valued at $838,808 were sold by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) stake by 39,335 shares to 30,444 valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 2,459 shares and now owns 97,493 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. Societe Generale maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $142 target. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 6. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets.

