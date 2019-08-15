Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Heico New (HEI) by $607,676; As Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Shamrock Asset Management Decreased Position

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 17.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 7,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 34,202 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, down from 41,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 178,718 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – UNIT ACQUIRED 100% OF BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF EMERGENCY LOCATOR TRANSMITTER BEACON PRODUCT LINE OF INSTRUMAR LIMITED IN ALL CASH DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – ELT PRODUCT LINE WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DUKANE SEACOM’S EXISTING SARASOTA, FL FACILITY WITHIN YEAR FOLLOWING CLOSING; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A)

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 9.77 million shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings.

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.22 million for 66.17 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,852 shares to 23,144 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,300 activity.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $2.89 million were bought by KEYES KEVIN. Shares for $478,000 were bought by Green Anthony C. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward.

