Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) Holding By $429,011; Globalscape (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Sellers Decreased By 18.11% Their Shorts

Globalscape Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) had a decrease of 18.11% in short interest. GSB’s SI was 193,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.11% from 236,300 shares previously. With 116,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Globalscape Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s short sellers to cover GSB’s short positions. The SI to Globalscape Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About shares traded. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) has risen 300.69% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 300.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GSB News: 15/05/2018 – Globalscape Adds Robust Support for Cloud Connectivity and New Automation Capabilities in Latest EFT Enterprise 7.4.7 Release; 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE The SEC Has Opened a Formal Investigation of Issues Relating to the Restatement; 16/03/2018 – GlobalSCAPE Total Cash, Cash Equivalents and Certificates of Deposit $27.4M as of Dec 31; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC – CANNOT AT THIS TIME PROVIDE AN ESTIMATE OF INDIVIDUAL OR NET EFFECT OF REVIEW AND INDEPENDENT AUDIT FOR ANY GIVEN PERIOD; 22/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE – WILL EXTEND PERIOD FOR EXERCISING VESTED OPTIONS UNTIL MAY 31, 2019 IN CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH ALBRECHT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE SAYS IMPACT OF SOME OF ADJS COULD BE MATERIAL; 10/05/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 22/03/2018 – GLOBALSCAPE – ENTERED CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH JAMES ALBRECHT IN TO WHICH CO TO PAY ALBRECHT BASE SALARY AT TIME OF RETIREMENT THROUGH DEC. 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Amy Hensiek of GlobalSCAPE Recognized as One of CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 15/05/2018 – GlobalSCAPE Introduces New Product and Support Bundles Tailored to Align with Users’ Business Objectives and Provide Superior

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 40.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 9,977 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 14,707 shares with $639,000 value, down from 24,684 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $238.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 10.72M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Simply Introduces a New Line of Light Orange Juice Beverages and Light Lemonades With Less Sugar and Fewer Calories; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 08/05/2018 – PURECIRCLE LTD PURE.L – COCA-COLA STEVIA NO SUGAR WAS LAUNCHED IN NEW ZEALAND; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.90 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $46 lowest target. $53.89’s average target is -3.37% below currents $55.77 stock price. Coca-Cola had 20 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $5400 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight” rating. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Monday, July 1 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Findlay Park Llp has invested 2.59% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Excalibur Management Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 36,196 shares. Rech Invsts stated it has 66.66M shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Of Virginia Va accumulated 52,363 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.08% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 80,533 shares. Carlson Capital Mgmt owns 6,127 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Joel Isaacson & Communications Ltd, New York-based fund reported 22,231 shares. Paw Cap Corporation owns 13,000 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 8.81M were reported by Synovus Fincl. 21,040 were accumulated by Aspiriant Ltd Liability. Centurylink Mgmt Co holds 0.49% or 25,390 shares. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 134 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Garrison Asset Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 5,852 shares to 23,144 valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) stake by 21,732 shares and now owns 97,858 shares. Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd was raised too.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $205.13 million. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. It has a 22.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses.