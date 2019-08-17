Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $996,696 as Market Valuation Declined; Freestone Capital Holdings Maintains Stake in Altria Group (MO)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 32.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 14,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 61,312 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 46,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 6.37M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 28.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 7,604 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 10,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Eurofighter urges U.S. not use nuclear certification to “leverage” German jets bid; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA; 18/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International; 08/03/2018 – BOEING – CO WILL OVERSEE SCREENING, SELECTION & TRAINING OF 100 OKAY AIRWAYS PILOT CADETS OVER NEXT 5 YRS; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES STRONG DEMAND FOR NEW PASSENGER, CARGO AIRCRAFT; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH; 23/05/2018 – Boeing To Provide Etihad Airways With Multiple Crew Management Solutions; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 2,010 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt stated it has 9,584 shares. 7,913 are owned by Westover Capital Advsrs Lc. Voya Inv Management Lc invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.96% of the stock. Argent Trust accumulated 1.99% or 49,813 shares. Ashfield Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 23,786 shares. Filament Limited Liability Co owns 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 914 shares. D L Carlson Group Inc has invested 0.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Aviance Prns Limited Liability has 3.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 55,413 shares. Sabal has 59,118 shares for 2% of their portfolio. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moody Fincl Bank Division holds 57,948 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Schafer Cullen Capital has 0.88% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 157,838 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Inc holds 3,590 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 787: The Dream During A Crisis – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “737 MAX Top Of Mind As Boeing Q2 Nears, While F-35 In Focus For Lockheed – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Twists And Turns: This Week’s Wild Ride Swings Through U.K., Italy, China – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fresh 737 Max simulator training? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 226,148 shares to 259,096 shares, valued at $26.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Chickasaw Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% or 4,900 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 118,118 shares. Associated Banc invested in 100,317 shares. Atwood & Palmer reported 13,600 shares. First Natl Company stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Montecito Savings Bank Tru reported 10,878 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 0.12% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. 2,957 were reported by First Mercantile Tru Comm. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 37,351 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 10,223 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.64% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 44,822 shares. Moreover, Hartford Finance Mngmt Inc has 0.43% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Texas-based Amer National Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.46% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 12,236 are held by Excalibur Mngmt Corp.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Philip Morris International an Undervalued Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group: Demographics Are Destiny – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.