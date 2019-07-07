Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Position By $3.34 Million; Barclays Plc Has Decreased Its Air Transport Services Grp I (Call) (ATSG) Position

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) stake by 89.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 68,152 shares as Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK)’s stock rose 14.87%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 7,974 shares with $396,000 value, down from 76,126 last quarter. Oaktree Cap Group Llc now has $8.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 370,186 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 19/04/2018 – OAKTREE TO SELL 8% STAKE IN COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: TERMS; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – URGES RANGER BOARD TO RECOMMEND WIND-DOWN OF RDL AS PREFERRED OPTION IN ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 27/05/2018 – Oaktree founder warns private equity standards slipping; 19/04/2018 – COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES PLACEMENT SELLER IS OAKTREE; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: OAKTREE FOCUSED ON INDIA, CHINA NPLS; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC

Barclays Plc decreased Air Transport Services Grp I (Call) (ATSG) stake by 73.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barclays Plc sold 35,800 shares as Air Transport Services Grp I (Call) (ATSG)’s stock declined 5.98%. The Barclays Plc holds 12,600 shares with $290,000 value, down from 48,400 last quarter. Air Transport Services Grp I (Call) now has $1.40B valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 160,098 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – TERMS OF AMENDED AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED BY ATI; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air lncheon; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c

Among 2 analysts covering Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Transport Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Susquehanna to “Positive”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Buy”.

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FedEx Just Delivered a Blow to Amazon’s 1-Day Delivery Dreams – The Motley Fool” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Moab Capital Partnersâ€™ Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Boosts Shipment Services With GE Aircraft Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Share Price Is Up 147% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $14.24M for 24.56 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Rothschild Comm Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 1,302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 80,098 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 38,307 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 57,300 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 753,065 shares. Fmr Ltd has 2.64 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,775 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 25,835 shares. Prescott Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 613,355 shares for 2.9% of their portfolio. Redwood Llc holds 0.02% or 14,084 shares.

Barclays Plc increased Cigna Corp New (Put) stake by 6,640 shares to 60,096 valued at $9.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Equinix Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 800 shares and now owns 4,800 shares. Coty Inc (Put) (NYSE:COTY) was raised too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $826,809 activity. Crippen Jeffrey C. bought 5,700 shares worth $117,280. Shares for $50,100 were bought by HETE JOSEPH C on Monday, March 18. Coretz Robert K. bought 25,000 shares worth $501,250. Another trade for 1,225 shares valued at $25,198 was made by Johns Raymond E Jr on Wednesday, March 20. Berger Michael L also bought $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.92M for 19.60 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 300 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Ftb Advsr Incorporated accumulated 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Bamco New York invested in 1.87 million shares. Gabelli Investment Advisers Inc, New York-based fund reported 159,347 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg, New York-based fund reported 381 shares. Advisory Rech reported 10,700 shares stake. South Dakota Inv Council has 300,447 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Fin holds 1.28M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Burgundy Asset Management Limited reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). 65,550 were reported by Sol Cap. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc owns 0.05% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 3.55 million shares. Webster Natl Bank N A stated it has 724 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 7,760 shares to 82,441 valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 7,025 shares and now owns 17,707 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was raised too.