Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $301,938; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

Among 10 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Best Buy Co has $90 highest and $60 lowest target. $76.45’s average target is 12.91% above currents $67.71 stock price. Best Buy Co had 20 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BBY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by CFRA. Citigroup maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) on Friday, March 1 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $88 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Loop Capital Markets. See Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 73.0000

25/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $72.0000 88.0000

22/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

14/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $72 New Target: $77 Maintain

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 7.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 3,318 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 40,301 shares with $3.68M value, down from 43,619 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences Plus, a new $36 million VC fund exclusively for black female founders; will the Supreme Court legalize U.S; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, February 25. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. Jefferies maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Strong Buy” rating.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Inc holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,674 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 80,000 are held by Greenbrier Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Cypress Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 289,000 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsey Wright & Assoc holds 0.11% or 3,788 shares. Fil holds 9.09 million shares. Highstreet Asset has 229,795 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 384,214 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 12,721 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,184 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 575,511 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zeke Limited Liability has 216,072 shares. 62,226 are owned by Puzo Michael J.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 226,148 shares to 259,096 valued at $26.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 10,508 shares and now owns 147,169 shares. Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) was raised too.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $67.71. About 2.63M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has risen 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start to Year as New Programs Take Root; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Still Sees FY19 Comparable Sales Flat to Up 2%; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 82c; 21/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Best Buy has ceased ordering new smartphones from Huawei and will stop selling Huawei products once existing; 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Best Buy sales surge but outlook a concern; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO PLAN ENDING SALES OF HUAWEI MATE 10 PRO; 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 06/04/2018 – Best Buy shoppers’ payment information may have been exposed in data breach

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $18.74 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 12.33 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold Best Buy Co., Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 7,680 shares. Ftb reported 78,261 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 221,755 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Com reported 65,501 shares stake. Chevy Chase has invested 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Meeder Asset reported 20,549 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 38,500 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.58% or 1.81 million shares. American International Incorporated holds 116,690 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Investment Technology has 0.37% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 402,109 shares. Amp Cap Limited accumulated 0.07% or 172,071 shares. Korea Investment owns 300,490 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Ltd has invested 0.53% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Oakworth Cap accumulated 0% or 317 shares.