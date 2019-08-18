Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Position by $317,009 as Stock Value Rose; Biondo Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $1.42 Million

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 149,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24 million, down from 155,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 1,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 1,894 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306,000, down from 3,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $164.94. About 293,153 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF 1.5%; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Comparable Restaurant Traffic Down 1.3%; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q Net $48.7M; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel 3Q EPS $2.03; 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – ESTIMATES IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK, TO CONTRIBUTE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.35 IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CBRL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 18.76 million shares or 10.04% less from 20.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell accumulated 31,167 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation holds 793 shares. 13,750 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 2,986 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 19,196 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 2,849 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc Limited accumulated 2,820 shares. Spectrum Management Gp holds 7,555 shares. American Group has 0.04% invested in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Goldman Sachs Grp, New York-based fund reported 154,775 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL). Crawford Investment Counsel owns 65,670 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Leuthold has 15,248 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp stated it has 53,007 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,517 shares to 6,381 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.19 per share. CBRL’s profit will be $58.43M for 16.97 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.27% EPS growth.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40 million and $398.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6,980 shares to 24,732 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

