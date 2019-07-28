Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Position; Treehouse Foods (THS) Sentiment Is 1.32

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 72.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 64,978 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 25,201 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 90,179 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $93.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.29M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION

Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 121 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 92 decreased and sold their stakes in Treehouse Foods Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 55.23 million shares, down from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Treehouse Foods Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 5 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 74 Increased: 72 New Position: 49.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $49 target in Monday, April 15 report.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. Another trade for 1,352 shares valued at $70,448 was bought by Sakkab Nabil Y.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 2,509 shares to 40,431 valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 4,377 shares and now owns 7,027 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0.33% stake. Covington holds 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 37,186 shares. Maverick Cap Limited owns 13,130 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0.02% or 107,529 shares. Bailard Inc has 0.02% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Eaton Vance Mgmt has 758,845 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. North Star Mgmt Corp invested 0.18% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Excalibur Mngmt reported 12,236 shares stake. Carlson Management holds 3,677 shares. Moreover, Counsel has 0.1% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,782 shares. 38,842 were accumulated by Argent Trust Co. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.41% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Schnieders Mgmt Lc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Natl Insurance Tx owns 144,500 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Company reported 4,110 shares.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.28 million for 51.50 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 6.66% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for 75,250 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 173,200 shares or 5.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 3.21% invested in the company for 1.08 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 2.96% in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 193,501 shares.

