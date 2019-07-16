Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Its Altria Group (MO) Position by $3.70 Million; Shares Rose; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Upped Allstate (ALL) Position

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 72.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 64,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,201 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, down from 90,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.54. About 4.16M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 37,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,272 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 138,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.39. About 1.18M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “NYSE Gets New Cannabis ETF With Unique Characteristics – Forbes” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Thestreet.com and their article: “NYSE Trader’s Instant Reaction to the Fed Decision – TheStreet.com” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) By 25%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 67,660 shares to 249,209 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,597 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 100,764 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Limited Liability Co has 24,870 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 2,293 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co owns 16,742 shares. Nadler Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.25% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Schroder Inv Grp has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 64,581 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. West Virginia-based City Holdings Communication has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 489,881 were reported by Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation. 152,930 are held by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Comerica State Bank owns 85,677 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Raymond James Services has 597,538 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 3.81 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,944 shares to 27,350 shares, valued at $2.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.04B for 11.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.22% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Veritas Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has 8,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cap Ww Investors holds 0.95% or 67.92 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.4% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 309,366 shares. 25,696 are held by Bbva Compass Fincl Bank Incorporated. Laurion Mgmt LP accumulated 978 shares. Country Comml Bank owns 514 shares. Leavell Mgmt invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kj Harrison & Prtn owns 0.64% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 32,000 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs has 0.39% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 17,023 shares. Benedict Fincl Inc stated it has 2.43% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Homrich Berg invested 0.08% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: 2019 Dividend Raise Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria’s Dividend Hike Will Handily Beat Inflation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Imperial Brands: Undervalued From A Peer Group Perspective – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Marijuana Stock Cronos Group Jumped 13.5% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Likes Altria’s Move To Counter Declining Cigarette Sales With Price Hikes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.