Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut By $611,226 Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding; Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Upped Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) stake by 8.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lagoda Investment Management Lp acquired 2,901 shares as Enstar Group Limited (ESGR)’s stock declined 1.12%. The Lagoda Investment Management Lp holds 36,931 shares with $6.43M value, up from 34,030 last quarter. Enstar Group Limited now has $3.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $176. About 44,703 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 53.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 7,546 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 4.91%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 6,654 shares with $543,000 value, down from 14,200 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.67 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.82 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c

Among 9 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $43 lowest target. $55.60’s average target is 1.13% above currents $54.98 stock price. TJX Companies had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Guggenheim. CFRA upgraded The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. CFRA has “Buy” rating and $60 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of TJX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $58 target.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 34,120 shares to 249,956 valued at $12.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) stake by 11,579 shares and now owns 69,996 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.99 million for 21.82 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

