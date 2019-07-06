Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Cut Altria Group (MO) Position By $3.70 Million; MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS SA SPONSORED ADR B (MRRTY) Shorts Up By 12.99%

MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS SA SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) had an increase of 12.99% in short interest. MRRTY’s SI was 20,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.99% from 17,700 shares previously. With 19,800 avg volume, 1 days are for MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS SA SPONSORED ADR B (OTCMKTS:MRRTY)’s short sellers to cover MRRTY’s short positions. The stock increased 5.52% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 500 shares traded. Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 72.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 64,978 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock rose 6.39%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 25,201 shares with $1.45 million value, down from 90,179 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $90.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 4.98 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q EPS $1.00; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity. 1,352 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares with value of $70,448 were bought by Sakkab Nabil Y.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Altria Group had 10 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 22 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Monday, April 15. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, January 7 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.53% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Putnam Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 23,358 shares. Old Natl Bancorp In holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 42,158 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.42% or 134,998 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.34% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2.26M shares. Schmidt P J Invest holds 0.22% or 13,201 shares. Factory Mutual holds 0.73% or 1.14M shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Com owns 13,747 shares. Advisor Ltd Company holds 55,655 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 769,985 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 53,300 shares. Parsons Ri has 4,920 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Opus Investment Management stated it has 35,000 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Ishares Tr (PFF) stake by 9,382 shares to 20,244 valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 8,353 shares and now owns 55,058 shares. Ishares Tr (ITA) was raised too.

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm operates through Marfrig Beef and Keystone divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the production, processing, distribution, and sale of animal protein comprising beef, lamb, and poultry; and various other food products, such as breaded products, ready-to-eat meals, fish, frozen vegetables, desserts, and others.