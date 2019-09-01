Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Value Rose, D-E Shaw & Company Has Raised by $225.54 Million Its Stake

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 597.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 1.18 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.49 million, up from 197,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – PROPOSAL 7: A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S COMPENSATION CLAWBACK POLICY WAS ALSO NOT APPROVED; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 8,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 123,963 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 115,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Norwest Equity Partners and Gopher Resource Complete Sale to Energy Capital Partners; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s pay details spark pushback by some employees; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED 2017 COMPENSATION OF COMPANY’S EXECUTIVES NAMED IN ITS PROXY STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Having “Constructive Dialogue” With Fed on Recently Submitted Plans; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Opens Investigation Into Wells Fargo Advisors; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS THE CONDITIONS IN STEEL WERE ADVERSE TO U.S. INDUSTRY; SAYS EVEN U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP CAN BE RIGHT ON SOME THINGS; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Matador Res Co (Call) (NYSE:MTDR) by 226,664 shares to 25,900 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 9,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,724 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aspen Invest Mgmt reported 0.85% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.25% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,778 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc has 10,497 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3,670 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.75% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Investment Of Virginia invested 0.46% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cahill Fin Advsr Inc invested in 0.62% or 7,756 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd owns 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,659 shares. 3,712 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com. Connors Investor Ser holds 2,442 shares. Boys Arnold holds 1.41% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 49,168 shares. Amica Retiree Medical holds 1.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 6,597 shares. 221,304 are held by Willis Inv Counsel. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora invested in 11,031 shares.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,459 shares to 97,493 shares, valued at $18.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IUSG) by 36,024 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,447 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital invested in 0.12% or 12,124 shares. Virtu owns 37,493 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi has 270,796 shares for 1.7% of their portfolio. Palisade Ltd Co Nj invested 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brandywine Tru Com accumulated 297,974 shares or 12.67% of the stock. Somerset Grp Lc owns 61,172 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability reported 189,122 shares. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.59% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 31,712 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 94,440 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated Ny reported 4,076 shares. 7,933 were reported by Hollencrest Capital Mgmt. Sun Life, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,959 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc owns 304,201 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.59% or 47,520 shares.

