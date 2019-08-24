Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake; Edison International (EIX)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Edison International (EIX) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 216 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 197 cut down and sold positions in Edison International. The active investment managers in our database now have: 263.31 million shares, down from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Edison International in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 154 Increased: 144 New Position: 72.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 228.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 13,226 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 19,005 shares with $3.04 million value, up from 5,779 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $507.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Just shut down Facebook and other comments; 01/05/2018 – The opt-in feature will match users specifically with people they aren’t already friends with. Facebook users can build a dating profile â€” which friends won’t be able to see; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXPANDS LOCAL NEWS PRIORITIZATION CHANGE IN NEWS FEEDS; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O TO CHANGE TERMS FOR USERS, LIMITING EFFECT OF NEW EU PRIVACY LAW; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IN THE COMING WEEKS, USERS WILL BE ABLE TO DOWNLOAD AND SEE THE “LIMITED DATA” THAT IT COLLECTS; 17/04/2018 – PROPOSED EU LAW WOULD APPLY TO DATA HELD WITHIN AND OUTSIDE THE BLOC; 25/04/2018 – Digital Content’s Knit Says Facebook Users Didn’t Go Away (Video); 26/03/2018 – With new plan, Macron wants France to win Al “arms race”; 02/05/2018 – Despite all of the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8 Facebook’s developer conference showed that Facebook is still Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Channel 4 News: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,709 were accumulated by Centurylink Mngmt. Tdam Usa reported 35,921 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Com stated it has 1.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Advisory Net Lc reported 25,631 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 52,160 shares or 5.3% of their US portfolio. Grassi Invest Mgmt holds 3,254 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Franklin Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leonard Green & Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas Yale invested in 2,566 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has invested 0.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 554 were accumulated by Tanaka Capital. Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Company holds 4,595 shares. 58,970 are owned by Endowment Mngmt Lp.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 17.36% above currents $177.75 stock price. Facebook had 31 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 11 to “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. JMP Securities maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, April 4 by Guggenheim. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Novocure Ltd stake by 28,343 shares to 107,051 valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 494 shares and now owns 4,056 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) was reduced too.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $600.36 million for 10.73 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.33% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Edison International for 1.11 million shares. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owns 668,284 shares or 3.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 3.39% invested in the company for 182,000 shares. The New York-based Pzena Investment Management Llc has invested 2.53% in the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 806,524 shares.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.77 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.