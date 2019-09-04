Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Boosted By $367,114 Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position; Capital International LTD Lifted Its Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) Holding

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 31.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired 1,517 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 6,381 shares with $1.55M value, up from 4,864 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $128.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $292.05. About 1.54M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 16/05/2018 – As Skin-Baring Season Dawns, SeroVital’s hGH Booster Becomes Easier to Find Through National Costco Distribution; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary

Capital International Ltd increased Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP) stake by 47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 34,101 shares as Ctrip.Com Intl Adr (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Capital International Ltd holds 106,652 shares with $4.66 million value, up from 72,551 last quarter. Ctrip.Com Intl Adr now has $17.46B valuation. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $31.58. About 4.84M shares traded or 36.13% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA WILL KEEP INVESTING IN BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS, HAVING ALREADY SPENT OVER 6 BLN EUROS IN M&A SINCE 2014 – CEO; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C, EST. 17C

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. MEISENBACH JOHN W also bought $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, April 1.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -10.57% below currents $292.05 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Friday, March 8. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, March 8. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $250 target. The rating was initiated by Nomura with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 12,294 shares to 58,717 valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 20,893 shares and now owns 12,055 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,101 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth Management. National Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 4,143 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Enterprise Services Corporation holds 903 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Glenview Comml Bank Dept invested in 0.2% or 1,914 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 82,895 shares. Citigroup owns 0.14% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 588,997 shares. Peoples Finance Svcs reported 200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amer Intll Grp accumulated 174,980 shares. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 1.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Clearbridge Investments Lc accumulated 0.52% or 2.41M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Limited Co holds 25,767 shares. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Factory Mutual Ins Communications reported 0.18% stake. Brookstone Mgmt owns 1,966 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Among 10 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.77’s average target is 41.77% above currents $31.58 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by CLSA on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by UBS. Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”. China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc. maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 5.

Capital International Ltd decreased Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) stake by 52,824 shares to 280,105 valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Holdings Inc stake by 1,241 shares and now owns 785 shares. Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.