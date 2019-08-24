Steinberg Global Asset Management Decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP COMMON (YEWB) Shorts Raised By 150%

YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:YEWB) had an increase of 150% in short interest. YEWB’s SI was 500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 150% from 200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 5 days are for YEW BIO-PHARM GROUP INC COMMON (OTCMKTS:YEWB)’s short sellers to cover YEWB’s short positions. It closed at $0.0967 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 18.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 4,722 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 21,103 shares with $2.32 million value, down from 25,825 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $339.00B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Federal Reserve kicks off ‘Volcker Rule’ rewrite; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TBT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan reveals UK gender pay gap; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.00 million. It operates through five divisions: Traditional Chinese Medicine Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, Wood Ear Mushroom, and Others. It currently has negative earnings. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used for medicinal application in the pharmaceutical industry.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 19.48% above currents $106.02 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, April 15. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Invest Management Incorporated owns 96,700 shares. Security Natl Tru Co, West Virginia-based fund reported 47,699 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 0.18% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 55,113 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 1.86M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Harris Associates Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stearns Services has 13,661 shares. Cwh Capital Mgmt accumulated 54,011 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim Company reported 4.23 million shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 2.3% or 32,558 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt reported 129,741 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz holds 23,007 shares. Welch Gp Limited Co holds 0.21% or 18,712 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.75% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 417,879 shares. Cove Street Capital Lc owns 72,234 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Knowing The Difference Between Revolving Credit And Non-Revolving Credit – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased Ishares Tr (IVE) stake by 4,822 shares to 84,863 valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd stake by 274,123 shares and now owns 295,477 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.