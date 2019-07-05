Steinberg Global Asset Management Decreased Its Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $813,151 as Stock Rose; Vonage Hldgs (VG) Holder First Washington Has Increased Stake

Steinberg Global Asset Management decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 33.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management sold 8,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,625 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 25,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $144.43. About 897,729 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (VG) by 42.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 159,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,927 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 373,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Vonage Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 3.71M shares traded or 17.47% up from the average. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has risen 2.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vonage Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VG); 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 08/05/2018 – VONAGE HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED SHR, EXCLUDING ADJUSTMENTS, $0.12; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 14/03/2018 – VONAGE GETS NEW PATENT IN SUPPORT OF NEXMO API PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.27 million activity.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 25,570 shares to 29,723 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 28,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 4,822 shares to 84,863 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 18,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $816.70 million for 31.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.